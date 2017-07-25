CAMX 2017 preview: Thermwood

Thermwood Corp. (Dale, IN, US) is exhibiting its line of 3- and 5-axis CNC routers as well as its new Large Scale Additive Manufacturing (LSAM) systems. LSAM uses a two-step, near-net-shape production process in which the part is first 3D printed, layer by layer, to slightly larger than the final size. It is then trimmed to its final size and shape using a CNC router. The process operates in free space and does not require molds or tooling. Thermwood’s new LSAM is used for the production of tooling, masters, molds, fixtures, patterns and plugs for a variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, boating, foundry and thermoforming. LSAM’s high-wall, overhead gantry features a 10-ft wide, 5-ft high work envelope. Length of the work envelope can be as short as 10 ft but as long as 100 ft or more. LSAM systems include a print gantry and a 5-axis trim gantry. Both gantries operate over the entire table surface. Thermwood’s print gantry features an advanced, Thermwood-developed, vertically mounted Melt Core print head that melts and meters the polymer bead and can process filled thermoplastic composite materials at very high temperatures. Programming and control is provided by LSAM Print 3D, a slicing software solution designed specifically for LSAM that operates within Mastercam, which means it works with any CAD file format compatible with Mastercam. The output is a print file that can be loaded directly into the print gantry control on an LSAM machine and will provide print CNC programs necessary to operate the machine and make the part. No additional software or post-processor is required. Booth Q23.