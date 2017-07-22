CAMX 2017 preview: EconCore

EconCore (Leuven, Belgium) is featuring its technology for the continuous production of honeycomb sandwich materials. The fast and efficient process is said to be ideal for companies operating in cost-sensitive applications, including automotive and transportation, industrial packaging and building and construction. The EconCore process is capable of producing honeycombs from a range of thermoplastics with in-line integrated lamination of skin materials of various types. At CAMX, EconCore is supporting of one of its recent US-based licensees – truck and trailer body manufacturer Wabash National Corp. — and its Mexican licensee Fynotej, which makes fibers, yarns and nonwoven products. EconCore also is presenting light-weighting options via several sandwich material combinations that the honeycomb technology allows for. The applications in heavy duty transportation include roofing and walls of trucks and trailers, aerodynamic elements, cladding of vans as well as solutions for logistics and storage. EconCore aksi is highlighting its development of high performance thermoplastic core materials made from high-end polyamides, FST-compliant formulations, among other high heat polymers. EconCore is also developing technology for converting recycled mass-market thermoplastics to high-performance core materials by controlling the thermodynamics that influence material performance. Finally, EconCore is featuring its award-winning lightweight polymer solar panel, which is one-third the weight of a standard glass solar panel and more rugged and resistant to damage than standard panels. Within EconCore’s technology the honeycomb core is made in a fast, continuous process from thermoplastic material base and the composite skins are inline laminated onto the core as it is being made. The sandwich panel is then offline-laminated with the photovoltaic cells. Booth D74.