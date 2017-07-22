CAMX 2017 preview: DUO Robotic Solutions

DUO Robotic Solutions Inc. (Sterling Heights, MI, US) is introducing its DUO-Trim line, which offers robot selections for fixed and rotary tables, air and electric spindles, cold and ultrasonic knifes, traditional and high-volume vacuum solutions and others. DUO-Trim is specifically designed to trim plastic, wood, carbon fiber and composite parts. DUO-Trim is compatible with waterjet cutting, router trimming, laser cutting and knife trimming (cold knife or ultrasonic blade). DUO offers programming services for ABB and Fanuc robots including cycle time and path optimization.