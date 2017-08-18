CAMX 2017 preview: DUNA-USA

DUNA-USA Inc. (Baytown, TX, US) is debuting its BLACK CORINTHO HT 800 high- temperature tooling board, which offers low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) at temperatures up to 400°F, coupled with high thermal conductivity for reducing oven and autoclave cycle times.

Jeff Sloan
Article Post: 8/18/2017

Editor-in-Chief

Related Suppliers

DUNA-USA Inc. (Baytown, TX, US) is debuting its BLACK CORINTHO HT 800 high- temperature tooling board, which offers low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) at temperatures up to 400°F, coupled with high thermal conductivity for reducing oven and autoclave cycle times. In addition to standard and high-temperature tooling boards, DUNA-USA also is showcasing its high-temperature sealers and adhesives. DUNA-USA also says that BLACK CORINTHO HT 800 offers excellent machinability and easier handling than traditional metal tooling, making it a cost-effective alternative for low-volume prototypes and composite layup tools. DUNA-USA also manufactures the CORAFOAM line of polyurethane tooling boards, with densities from 4-31 lb/ft3. Known for its ultrasmooth surface and ability to produce chips instead of dust, CORAFOAM applications include composite layup tooling, vacuum forming, prototyping, and CAD verification tools.

Related Content

CAMX 2017 preview: Mikrosam

Mikrosam (Prilep, Macedonia) is emphasizing automation equipment for fiber and tape placement, with multiple exchangeable heads.

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.