CAMX 2017 preview: CoreLite

CoreLite (Miami, FL, US) is emphasizing the performance, availability, traceability and support for its advanced balsa wood and foam core materials. CoreLite’s product range includes a full line of core materials: BALSASUD Core, end-grain balsa core, approved by DNV GL and Lloyd’s Register; CoreLite Board, high-density PVC foam board for areas that require extra stiffness and good screw retention; CoreLite PET, next-generation PET foam core with enhanced mechanical properties; CoreLite PVC, closed-cell, cross-linked polymer PVC foam core formulated for durability, strength, and high processing temperatures; Custom Kits, based on CAD drawings. Booth C10.