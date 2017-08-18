CAMX 2017 preview: Copps Industries/CompositeTechs

Copps Industries Inc. (Mequon, WI, US) and CompositeTechs LLC (Amesbury, MA, US) are emphasizing work they did together to promote development of a new series of high-performance epoxy formulations. These formulations can be customized to meet the processing and performance specification requirements for wet layup, filament winding, resin transfer molding (RTM) and other resin infusion processes. Copps Industries has been designing and manufacturing resins for a range of markets including civil engineering, aggregate/mining, structural adhesives, and electrical/electronics since 1979. CompositeTechs provides high-value, expert manpower resources in the chemicals, plastics and composites industries. CompositeTechs provides technical, sales and marketing, business development and related support.