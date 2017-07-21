CAMX 2017 preview: Convergent Manufacturing Technologies

Convergent Manufacturing Technologies Inc. (Vancouver, BC, Canada) and its US-based partner Convergent Manufacturing Technologies US Inc. (Seattle, WA, US) are demonstrating their turnkey digital manufacturing solutions. From pre-manufacturing composites process simulation and materials characterization to process monitoring, Convergent’s products and services are designed to help make composites manufacturing more efficient and lower risk. The Convergent software suite includes RAVEN and COMPRO composite process simulation software, as well as newer additions such as KERMODE and LIMS. RAVEN and COMPRO are robust tools for thermal analysis, with COMPRO also able predict thickness changes, porosity, geometric compliance and residual stress. Their functionality is now complemented by KERMODE, a materials characterization workflow tool that enables greater ease and speed in creating materials models for simulation, and LIMS, liquid injection molding simulation software.nConvergent’s hardware solutions include COHO vacuum leak detection system and a line of pressure transducers. COHO (pat. pend.) reportedly saves time in production by detecting and localizing vacuum bag, equipment and tooling leaks. COHO’s features include leak identification and localization in real time, flow measurements, data logging for better quality control and historical data mining, and increased consistency in bagging practices. Booth D43.