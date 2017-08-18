CAMX 2017 preview: Composites One

Composites One (Arlington Heights, IL, US) and the Closed Mold Alliance, along with more than 20 industry and educational partners, is once again demonstrating the latest composites processes and sharing practical tips for working smarter, faster and more efficiently. “What’s new at this year’s event is the amount of composites knowledge that attendees can receive in a limited amount of time,” says Marcy Offner, director of marketing communications at Composites One. “Each demo will be boiled down into a succinct, dynamic watch-and-learn presentation with practical tips and takeaways that attendees can then share with their employees and co-workers.”

Each presentation will be focused on processes and products used in a key market segment such as marine, architectural, corrosion, oil and gas, aerospace, infrastructure and automotive/transportation. Joining the presenters at this year’s event will be representatives from the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI), Davis Technology – Salt Lake City, and Daytona State College. Together with Composites One, the Closed Mold Alliance and their industry partners, they possess more than 70 years of combined composites expertise that attendees can draw upon, including information on industry education and manufacturing efficiencies aimed at keeping employees challenged in their jobs and workforce development.

Demos will be repeated on Tuesday and Wednesday at CAMX, giving attendees multiple opportunities to see what interests them. Thursday will be an Open House for live Q&A with technical teams. Many demos will feature systems from Magnum Venus Products (MVP) and tooling from RTM North Ltd. With Composites One, both MVP and RTM North are founding members of the Closed Mold Alliance – a resource dedicated to helping manufacturers successfully convert to closed mold and advanced processes.

Composites One and Closed Mold Alliance Demo Zone supplier partners include 3A Composites, Airtech Advanced Materials Group, AOC, Ashland, BYK, Chem-Trend, Chomarat, Huntsman, Lantor, Magnum Venus Products, N12 Technologies, Owens Corning, Polynt Composites USA Inc., PolyOne, RTM North Ltd., SikaAxson, SWORL (a division of Prairie Technology Group Inc.), United Initiators Inc., Vectorply and CompositesWorld.

Booth H32.