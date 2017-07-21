CAMX 2017 preview: Cold Jet

Cold Jet LLC (Loveland, OH, US) is providing dry-ice cleaning demonstrations in its booth. The demos use Cold Jet’s i³ MicroClean, which features dry ice blasting technology, a non-abrasive cleaning method that provides a composite tool-cleaning solution that is fast, delicate and does not use chemicals or solvents. Designed around Cold Jet’s patented shaved dry ice technology, the i³ MicroClean repoertedly enables the cleaning of intricate cavities that other methods cannot reach. The MicroClean system, says Cold Jet, extends the life of equipment by eliminating the need for chemicals, wire brushes and abrasive pads, and allows for increased cycles between preventative maintenance. Tooling used for, but not limited to, compression molding, resin transfer molding, extrusion, prepregging and wet layup are suitable applications for dry-ice blast cleaning. Booth Q68.