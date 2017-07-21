CAMX 2017 preview: CGTech

CGTech (Irvine, CA, US) is demonstrating the latest version of its VERICUT Composites Applications. Featured are VERICUT Composite Simulation (VCS) and VERICUT Composite Programming (VCP). Visitors can get a firsthand view of the steps needed to get from a CAD model of a composite part to producing and simulating CNC programs that drive automated fiber placement (AFP) and automated tape laying (ATL) machines. CGTech notes that due to the extensive time, energy, and labor invested in composite workpieces prior to machining, they can often be more expensive than some exotic metal alloy parts. Further, says CGTech, repairing composite workpieces after a machining error is problematic and many times not feasible. Thus, validating the part program prior to trimming is critical. At the CGTech booth, current customer projects highlighted include use of robots, lasers, probing and ultrasonic knives. Information on new projects highlight the implementation and use of machine-independent offline NC programming software for AFP and ATL machines, such as the work being done at NASA's Langley Research Center using a 16-tow Electroimpact AFP machine. CGTech is also showing the latest version of its VERICUT CNC machine simulation, verification and optimization software. VERICUT enables users to eliminate the process of manually proving out NC programs, simulates all types of CNC machining — including drilling and trimming of composite parts — waterjet, riveting, robotics, mill/turn and parallel kinematucs. VERICUT runs standalone, but can also be integrated with most CAM systems. Booth R51