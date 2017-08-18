CAMX 2017 preview: Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Graphene Materials UK Ltd. (AGM, Cleveland, UK) is featuring its synthesized nanoplatelets (A-GNPs). These are combined with AGM’s dispersion and product integration technology to enable A-GNPs to be integrated into existing materials cost effectively and without major disruption to established manufacturing processes. Reported benefits of A-GNPs are increased toughness, improved barrier protection and high conductivity. AGM has information about SHD Composites Ltd (Sleaford, UK), an early graphene adopter that worked with AGM to develop a graphene-enhanced epoxy prepreg system, MTC9810. AGM says MTC9810 is supported by a strong mechanical database that exhibits outstanding mechanical properties, particularly in fracture toughness, interlaminar shear strength and fatigue life. Booth S88.