CAMX 2017 preview: A. Schulman

A. Schulman Inc. (Fairlawn, OH, US) is introducing its new Quantum LYTEX SF series of styrene-free, epoxy-based sheet molding compounds

Jeff Sloan
Article Post: 8/18/2017

Editor-in-Chief

A. Schulman Inc. (Fairlawn, OH, US) is introducing its new Quantum LYTEX SF series of styrene-free, epoxy-based sheet molding compounds, which are said to allow customers to mold complex, lightweight 3D shapes without compromising surface appearance. A. Schulman says epoxy SMCs continue to attract the interest of many OEMs with a strong combination of physical properties, surface appearance and ease of processing. Features of Quantum LYTEX SF include:

  • Low out-gassing, reduced VOC emissions, low odor
  • Simple to process
  • Premium surface appearance
  • Good mechanical and thermal properties
  • Available with Forged Preg technology (continuous carbon fiber)

Booth S74.

 

