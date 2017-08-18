CAMX 2017 preview: A. Schulman

A. Schulman Inc. (Fairlawn, OH, US) is introducing its new Quantum LYTEX SF series of styrene-free, epoxy-based sheet molding compounds, which are said to allow customers to mold complex, lightweight 3D shapes without compromising surface appearance. A. Schulman says epoxy SMCs continue to attract the interest of many OEMs with a strong combination of physical properties, surface appearance and ease of processing. Features of Quantum LYTEX SF include:

Low out-gassing, reduced VOC emissions, low odor

Simple to process

Premium surface appearance

Good mechanical and thermal properties

Available with Forged Preg technology (continuous carbon fiber)

Booth S74.